Exclusive ‘Brewmaster’ Clip: Beer Industry Greats Share Their “First Beer” Stories

If you’re a beer drinker, and especially if you’re a beer brewer, you probably remember your first sip. Maybe it was some of your dad’s favorite brew that he shared with you some summer afternoon during a baseball game, or maybe it was that time you were overseas on a student exchange trip and were way too young to be drinking, or maybe it was that pint you pilfered from the basement beer fridge. Whatever it was, you probably remember it fondly. The same thing goes for some of the greats in the brewing industry, too.

In our exclusive clip from the documentary Brewmaster, which traces a young lawyer’s attempts to launch his own beer brand and follows a beer aficionado’s attempt to earn the Master Cicerone certification, some of the most recognizable names in the industry reminisce about their first beer. Anecdotes from Dogfish Head’s founder and president Sam Calagione, Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garret Oliver, and Cicerone Certification Program founder and director Ray Daniels are just some of the names who share their stories here, which is just a snippet of the full feature film.

Brewmaster, from Orchard, will be available on digital and On Demand starting tomorrow, November 20th. While you wait, be sure to crack a brew and read my review.

Check out our exclusive clip from Brewmaster below: