‘Brexit’ Trailer Reveals HBO’s Timely Film Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

0

Though I have personally been waiting for Armando Ianucci‘s (Veep, The Thick of It) take on the mess that is Brexit, I’m pleased someone is already on it regardless. HBO’s Brexit is also an international co-production BBC Studios, Channel 4 and House Productions, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the man who spearheaded the campaign for the UK to leave the EU. We know how that’s been going. This story puts a face on this debacle and gives it a personal spin, but as the first trailer shows, the film in no way backing away from the fact that this is a movement built on lies and fear. Certainly sounds familiar!

According to HBO,

“The result of the Brexit referendum in summer 2016 caused a political earthquake that laid waste to the normally stable British establishment and sent political tremors around the world. Cumberbatch portrays Dominic Cummings, who spearheaded the Vote Leave campaign. Rory Kinnear plays Craig Oliver, Prime Minister David Cameron’s director of communications and head of the Remain campaign. This provocative feature-length drama goes behind the scenes, revealing the personalities, strategies and feuds of the Leave and Remain campaigns. The tactics employed by Vote Leave during the data-driven campaign swayed a historically silent voting bloc that would ultimately decide the outcome of the referendum, as well as affecting future elections around the world.”

Brexit is directed by Toby Haynes, with James Graham penning the script. Graham will also executive produce the film with Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross, with Lynn Horsford producing.

Brexit premieres January 19th on HBO; check out the trailer below: