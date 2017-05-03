Brian De Palma Boards Crime Thriller ‘Domino’ with Christina Hendricks & Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

0

Brian De Palma has lined up his first film project in half a decade. The Mission: Impossible and The Untouchables helmer has boarded Domino, an international crime thriller that will star Mad Men‘s Christina Hendricks and Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a pair who teams up to hunt down the mysterious man that murdered a shared friend of theirs and winds up tangled in a dangerous chase with the CIA.

The script comes from Kon-Tiki scribe Petter Skavland, and the buzzy project is headed to the Cannes market this year to find a buyer. Filming is expected to begin this summer.

Here’s the plot breakdown, per THR:

“The story follows a Copenhagen police officer (Coster Waldau) who is seeking justice for his partner’s murder by a mysterious man called Imran. He teams up with a fellow cop and his late partner’s mistress (Hendricks), to hunt Imran down, but are unwittingly caught in a cat and mouse chase with a duplicitous CIA agent that will take them from Scandinavia to the sun-drenched landscapes of Spain.”

Some directors get a lifetime pass. No matter how many times they let me down, I’m always going to be excited for their next film, crossing my fingers that it’s another masterpiece. Brian De Palma is one of those directors. Arguably cinema’s foremost auteur of paranoid tension, De Palma is responsible for the sick-making thrills of Carrie, Dressed to Kill, Scarface and many, many others along the way, but it’s been a minute since he made a great film. And by a minute, I mean a few decades. You have to go back to 1996’s Mission: Impossible for a true win, even if I am not-so-secretly a big fan of Femme Fatale.

Domino will be the De Palma’s first film since the 2012 thriller Passion, which returned the director to his semi-sleazy neo-Hitchcockian roots. It was a bit of a disappointment, but he still knows how to spin steamy yarn, so I’m excited to see what he’s got in store, especially for Hendricks who hasn’t often been given credit for her talent outside of Mad Men.