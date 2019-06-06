Brian Tyree Henry in Talks to Join Emily Blunt in ‘A Quiet Place 2’

0

Brian Tyree Henry is in talks to join Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place 2, Collider has confirmed.

Cillian Murphy will co-star in the sequel as “a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.” Krasinski’s character may have died in the first film, but he still came back to write and direct the film, which is keeping additional plot details under wraps. The acclaimed first film, which Krasinski co-wrote with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, grossed over $340 million worldwide, making a sequel all but an inevitability.

Henry’s role is being kept under wraps, but we know there are other families surviving on their own in this post-apocalyptic world, which is inhabited by sound-sensitive creatures. Perhaps he’s playing another family man whose own loved ones weren’t as lucky as the Abbott family (well… relatively).

Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Michael Bay are returning to produce A Quiet Place 2, which Paramount will release on March 20, 2020 — two months earlier than first reported. It’ll open against Lionsgate’s faith-based drama I Still Believe.

Henry is the breakout star of FX’s Atlanta who is coming off an incredibly busy period that included roles in four fall films last year — Barry Jenkins‘ drama If Beale Street Could Talk, Steve McQueen‘s heist movie Widows, Yann Demange‘s crime drama White Boy Rick, and the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Henry isn’t slowing down either, as he next stars in the Child’s Play reboot, Todd Phillips‘ comic book movie Joker and Joe Wright‘s thriller The Woman in the Window. He also stars alongside Melissa McCarthy in the New Line comedy Super Intelligence, and will be seen as part of the ensemble in Legendary’s forthcoming monster movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

In other news, Henry recently closed his deal to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lila Neugebauer’s untitled A24 drama, nearly two months after those talks were first reported by Collider. Henry also recently earned an Emmy nomination for his guest starring turn on This Is Us in 2017, as well as a Tony nomination in 2018 for his work on Broadway in Lobby Hero. He’s represented by CAA and JWS Entertainment, and his casting was first reported by TheWrap.