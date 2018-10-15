‘Deadpool’ Star Brianna Hildebrand to Star in Netflix Series ‘Trinkets’

0

After trading barbs with Ryan Reynolds in two Deadpool movies and winning over horror fans with the slasher comedy Tragedy Girls, Brianna Hildebrand is set to headline a new series on Netflix. Based on the YA novel of the same name by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Trinkets will star Hildebrand as Elodie, a young misfit who makes an unlikely group of friends when she’s forced to attend a Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting.

The series will run for ten thirty-minute episodes and also stars Kiana Madeira (The Flash) as Moe, Quintessa Swindell as Tabitha, Odiseas Georgiadis (The Stand-In) as Noah, Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) as Luca, Brandon Butler (13 Reasons Why) as Brady, Larry Sullivan (Big Little Lies) as Doug, October Moore (Baskets) as Vicky, and Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men) as Shawn.

Linda Gase (Still Star-Crossed) is set as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, and Rebecca Glashow, with Sara St. Onge (You Me Her) on board to direct the first two episodes.

Here’s the official series synopsis: