‘Briarpatch’ Trailer: Rosario Dawson Leads USA’s New ‘Fargo’-esque Anthology Series

USA has released the first trailer for the upcoming mystery-thriller anthology series Briarpatch. Executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and written and executive produced by Andy Greenwald, the series is based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name and stars Rosario Dawson as Allegra Dill, a dogged investigator who returns to her border-town Texas home after her sister—a police officer—is murdered. She searches for the killer but soon finds herself embroiled in an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The tone here is unexpected and delightful. There’s a darkly comedic vibe throughout, but also a specificity of geography that, when combined, bring to mind the Coen Brothers classic Fargo. Of course this sweaty Texas town is very far from the climate of Fargo, but this very much looks to be a story of murder, betrayal, and corruption packed with colorful characters, set against the backdrop of a very specific setting. Throw in a terrific ensemble cast (Kim Dickens!), Dawson in the lead, and a great sense of humor, and this thing has very much broken through the noise of “#PeakTV” to land on my radar as something I’m really looking forward to watching.

Check out the Briarpatch trailer below. The pilot was directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch) and the series also stars Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. The first two episodes of the series will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and the show will start airing on USA in early 2020.