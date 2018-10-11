Brie Larson’s MCU Deal May Include a $5 Million Payday for ‘Captain Marvel’ [Updated]

0

Update: Brie Larson has taken to Twitter to dispute THR’s report that she’s signed a seven-film deal with Marvel Studios. She didn’t clarify exactly how many films she’s signed up for, but it appears seven is incorrect. It’s also unclear if THR’s reporting regarding her Captain Marvel salary is still correct, so read our original story below with that in mind.]

Today’s news that Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans each earned $15 million paydays, and that Scarlett Johansson will earn the same for her Black Widow movie, is the current culmination of the actors’ successful deals within the even more successful MCU. But that’s the old guard; Marvel Studios is, as ever, looking forward. So it’s to Oscar-winner Brie Larson they’ll next turn to anchor the next phase of the MCU as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel.

As THR reports, Larson’s MCU deal may include seven features, much like the deals of the early MCU stars. However, she also is expected to earn around $5 for her first feature, the title film introducing her fan-favorite character. The write-up also states that the deal not only locks her into seven pictures but also multiple franchises; more on that in a minute. Marvel has also been known to offer seven-figure bonuses based on each film’s performance. Those upside bonuses and hefty deals are relatively easy for the studio to weather thanks to the sure-fire performance of the MCU’s films, with the biggest event pictures topping $1 billion without breaking a sweat. (It’s worth noting that Marvel responded to this report with a statement, saying, “Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers, and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms.”)

So while we know that Larson is obviously going to get her own film as Captain Marvel when it opens March 8, 2019, and that she’ll factor into the Untitled Avengers Movie in a big way a couple of months later on May 3rd, the rest of her cinematic future is a little more speculative. The safest bet would be an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but nothing is quite clear with the fate of that troubled picture at the moment. So let’s say that those three films are a lock; what are the other four?

Well much as Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor have held down the MCU fort for the first three phases, I expect Captain Marvel to anchor Phase Four and beyond. Her inclusion not only adds some diversity to the cast of super-powered characters, it opens the door for even more. Much like Marvel Animation is currently exploring on the small screen in the new Marvel Rising franchise, Captain Marvel’s arrival might shepherd in a new generation of superheroes, like the “Secret Warriors” and possibly even the “New Avengers.” The Skrull invasion and Disney’s Fox merger could spirit these ideas along with some surprising speed if that turns out to be the plan. There’s also The Eternals picture any any number of not-yet-announced and untitled projects. Those films, plus possible cameo appearances in Spider-Man: Far from Home and Black Widow might just help fill out Larson’s deal. Our next big clue as to the future of the MCU’s on-screen Captain Marvel will likely be the title of the new Avengers movie, but until then, feel free to speculate!