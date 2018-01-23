Brie Larson Teases ‘Captain Marvel’ Training in New Instagram Image

0

Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel boot camp is underway! 10 years after ushering the MCU on screen with Iron Man, Marvel Studios is finally serving up a female-led superhero pic and the Oscar-winning actress is suiting up (no, not that suit) to research the role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. See, Danvers isn’t just a superhero — in the mold of Captain America, she’s a proud soldier to boot, so Larson has been spending some time touring Air Force facilities, meeting with servicemen, and as she says in a new Instagram post, “learning how to fly”.

Missippi Grind and Half Nelson filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel, which will jump back to the 1990s to introduce the ultra-powerful superhero — an Air Force pilot whose DNA fuses with a Kreealien’s during an accident. Casting details have yet to be confirmed, but Jude Law was eyed for the role of Doctor Walter Lawson, a Kree alien otherwise known as Mar-Vell—the first Captain Marvel, who would fill a mentor role as Carol discovers her powers. The film will find Captain Marvel squaring off against the Skrull alien army and Boden and Fleck’s Mississippi Grind star Ben Mendelsohn has also emerged in casting reports for the role of the big bad. Samuel Jackson is confirmed to appear as Nick Fury, but in a fun bit of time-skipping novelty, he’ll have both eyes.

Check out some images from Larson’s Captain Marvel prep below. The film is expected to get in front of cameras and is scheduled to land in theaters on March 8, 2019.