‘The Glass Castle’: Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson on Collaborating with Destin Daniel Cretton

With The Glass Castle opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson for an exclusive video interview. They talked about what it was like collaborating with writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton, how a lot of the crew from Short Term 12 worked on the film, the challenge of playing characters that are based on real people, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it’s based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls and chronicles the life of a successful New York-based journalist all the way back to her poverty-filled upbringing. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls with Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts playing her eccentric parents. Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, Robin Bartlett and Ian Armitage also star.

Check out what Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer.

Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson: