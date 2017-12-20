Netflix Has Already Ordered a ‘Bright’ Sequel with Will Smith Returning

0

Though it’s common to see TV networks ordering up another season of a TV show to show off their confidence in it before it even airs, it’s rarer for that to happen with a would-be movie franchise. But Netflix, who operates however they want to because they have the money to do it, has already ordered a sequel to its upcoming movie Bright. Directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis, the movie stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as a human and an orc who are paired up in the LAPD in a magical future. But Netflix, it seems, believes in it.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix is looking to go toe-to-toe with the big studios when it comes to a fantasy franchise. One coup the streaming company does have, though, is Smith, who will reportedly be returning for the sequel:

“Bright” is the company’s first attempt at a big-budget Hollywood production, bringing together a bona fide movie star in a fantasy, buddy-cop tale that could have come from any studio playbook. Directed by David Ayer, who also made “Suicide Squad,” it’s a warning shot to studios and theater owners that Netflix is targeting a big chunk of the $38.6 billion global box office. To underscore the commitment, the company has already ordered a sequel with Smith signed on.

Netflix can quite literally afford to take plenty of big chances, so we’ll see how viewers react to Bright regarding a sequel — but odds are that Netflix is mostly hoping it does well internationally. But who knows because we’ll never see the numbers!

Bright also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Bright will be released on Netflix on December 22nd, but be on the lookout for Vinnie Mancuso’s review.

Here’s the official synopsis: