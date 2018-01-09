What We Want to See in ‘Bright 2’: More Mythology, Less Fairy-Bashing

0

Netflix’s Bright is not a good movie, but it is a popular one and, against all odds, a profitable one. How do we know? Because despite Netflix’s apparently bottomless pit of money, even they aren’t likely to drop another $100+ million on a gamble that didn’t pay off. Case in point, the news that a sequel to Bright is in the works with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton expected to return for David Ayer as writer and director. (Notice we didn’t mention the idea’s original architect Max Landis, whose involvement in the sequel, if there is any, has yet to be confirmed. That means this is Ayer’s franchise to steer … or crash.)

So because Bright 2, or whatever it’s going to be called, is inevitable, we thought we’d put together a collection of our suggestions, hopes, and expectations for a sequel that improves on the original. Here’s the thing, with Ayer coming back, we’re probably going to get more of the same things we saw in Bright, but there’s always the chance that the franchise could morph into something better, something more interesting, and even something good. So with that in mind, here’s what we’d like to see on display in Bright 2. Be sure to let us know your own thoughts and suggestions in the comments!