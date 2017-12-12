Final ‘Bright’ Trailer Reveals That Orcs Love Speed Metal

0

Netflix has released and new and final trailer for the upcoming original film Bright. Scripted by Max Landis (American Ultra) and directed by David Ayer (Fury), the action-thriller takes place in an alternate present day in which humans live alongside magic folk like elves and orcs. Joel Edgerton plays the first orc to join the LAPD, and he’s paired with a human character played by Will Smith. Together, the two must navigate their own personal differences while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of the world as they know it.

This new trailer goes all-in on showcasing the varying tones of the film—it’s got comedy, gritty cop drama stuff, high-fantasy, fantasy-comedy, action, and possibly even romance? It’s a lot of things, and I’m not entirely confident it’ll be very good. Smith almost seems to be hamming it up, and it’ll be interesting to see how Ayer attempts to navigate the balance between comedy and gritty cop drama in a way that makes the stakes feel real.

Whatever the case, this will likely be more of a David Ayer film than Suicide Squad, which was famously meddled with by Warner Bros. after fans sparked to a more fun-infused trailer. Netflix apparently gives a long leash of creative control, and this is their first-ever blockbuster. Will folks opt to stay home over the holidays and watch Bright instead of venturing to the crowded theaters? We’ll never know, because Netflix doesn’t share viewing data, but I’m curious to see what Netflix’s original content output looks like in the wake of this release, which may give us some inkling of how well Bright did.

Check out the new Bright trailer below. The film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Bright will be released on Netflix on December 22nd.