‘Bright Lights’ Trailer Celebrates the Bond Between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

0

Last month, we tragically lost Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds within a day of each other. Some have speculated that Reynolds was overcome with grief over losing her daughter, and as you can see from the trailer for the new documentary Bright Lights, she also lost a close friend. The documentary was originally scheduled to air later this year, but following the deaths of Fisher and Reynolds, HBO has wisely decided to air it this week so that people can both grieve and celebrate these two amazing women.

As you can see from the trailer, Bright Lights doesn’t only delve into the relationship between Fisher and Reynolds, but also into their individual lives. With Reynolds, we see how performing takes a toll on the elderly actress, and with Fisher, we’re going to learn about her coping with bipolar disorder. It looks like a fascinating portrait of two artists with a unique relationship, and I can’t wait to check it out.

Check out the trailer for Bright Lights below. The documentary airs on HBO on January 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bright Lights: