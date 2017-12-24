‘Bright': Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry on the Impressive and Uncomfortable Prosthetics

0

-

With Netflix now streaming the action-thriller original movie Bright, the other day I got to sit down with Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry for an exclusive interview. They talked about what it was like working for Netflix on their first big budget original movie, how they worked with director David Ayer on the action scenes, collaborating with the makeup and costumes department to make the characters their own, and more.

Scripted by Max Landis and directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad), Bright takes place in an alternate present day in which humans live alongside magic folk like elves and orcs. Joel Edgerton plays the first orc to join the LAPD, where he’s paired with a human character played by Will Smith. Together, the two must navigate their own personal differences while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of the world as they know it.

Check out what Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry:

How did they work with the makeup and costumes department to make the characters their own?

The issues with the teeth and the contacts.

What was it like doing the action scenes?

What was it like working for Netflix on their first big budget original movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Bright:

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

For more on Bright: