New ‘Bright’ Trailer Further Reveals Netflix’s First Original Blockbuster

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming original film Bright. Scripted by Max Landis and directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad), the action-thriller takes place in an alternate present day in which humans live alongside magic folk like elves and orcs. Joel Edgerton plays the first orc to join the LAPD, and he’s paired with a human character played by Will Smith. Together, the two must navigate their own personal differences while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of the world as they know it.

But seriously, WTF is this thing? It’s like a half-breed offspring of Ayer’s End of Watch and Michael Bay‘s Bad Boys franchise vaped too much of the Halfling’s Leaf and binged a Harry Potter marathon while playing World of Warcraft. Actually, that’s probably not too far off from the way Landis came up with this whole idea. As a bit of fan-fiction, sure, it probably works on some level, but this full-length trailer suggests that Bright is little more than a witch’s brew of half-baked ideas from a well-baked mind.

The film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Bright will be released on Netflix on December 22nd.

Watch the new Bright trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Bright: