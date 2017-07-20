First ‘Bright’ Trailer Finds Will Smith Fighting Against Elves & Reptile People

0

Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the upcoming feature film Bright. Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and scripted by Max Landis (American Ultra), the film blends the realms of fantasy and cop drama and takes place in a world where humans live and work alongside orcs and elves. Will Smith plays a human cop forced to team up with an orc (Joel Edgerton), the first of his kind to join the force.

The first half of this trailer plays like the most obvious metaphor about race ever as Smith’s character talks about how there are different races (orcs, humans, faeries, etc.) but that doesn’t make anyone better than anyone else. He’s also saddled with a “diversity hire”, his orc partner. But then the trailer throws that stuff out the window so everyone can indulge in a macguffin relating to a magic wand leading to stellar dialogue like “It’s like a nuclear weapon that grants wishes.” Just really, top-notch stuff. Definitely worth the exorbitant price Netflix paid to see if people would stay home to watch a new blockbuster.

Watch the new Bright trailer below and look for our full recap of the film’s Comic-Con panel on Collider soon. The movie also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Olivieri, and Kenneth Choi. Bright will be available on Netflix on December 22nd.