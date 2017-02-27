First ‘Bright’ Trailer: Will Smith Wields a Sword in David Ayer’s Netflix Movie

0

In the midst of the weirdest Oscars ceremony in recent history, Netflix dropped its first teaser trailer for Bright, a sci-fi mash-up movie directed by David Ayer, written by Max Landis, and starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. This thing exists in an alternate reality in which humans live alongside orcs, elves, and fairies, and have done so throughout history. Bright follows two L.A. cops from different backgrounds who stumble into some world-altering trouble during a routine patrol.

Good luck figuring any of that out in this first teaser trailer, which only serves to introduce the world, the characters within it, and the months-away release date. Keep an eye out for the full-length trailer in the future.

Also starring Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Margaret Cho, and Ike Barinholtz, the Netflix Original Movie Bright debuts globally this December.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Bright below:

Here’s the official synopsis and cast/crew breakdown for Bright:

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it. Bright is available only on Netflix this December. Bright is directed by David Ayer (Training Day, End of Watch, Suicide Squad) stars Will Smith (Men in Black), Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Lucy Fry (11.22.63), Edgar Ramirez (Hands of Stone, Zero Dark Thirty), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), and Ike Barinholtz (Suicide Squad). The movie is written by Max Landis (Chronicle) and produced by Ayer, Eric Newman (Narcos) and Bryan Unkeless (The Hunger Games). The Netflix Original Film will launch globally this December.

