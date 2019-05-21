The Witching Hour: Episode 42 – ‘Brightburn’ Director David Yarovesky on Superhero Subversion & James Gunn

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we welcome Brightburn director David Yarovesky to talk about his superhero horror movie and his journey into filmmaking. During the wide-ranging chat, Yarovesky tells some incredible stories about how he met Rick Baker, Dick Miller, and Wes Craven before he got his start, the benefits of skipping film school, his collaborations with James Gunn, making a provocative superhero film, and more.

