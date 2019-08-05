‘Brightburn’ Launches New Fan Art Contest Featuring Jackson A. Dunn

0

The villain known as Brightburn has terrorized residents of Kansas, and news has surfaced that he might not be the only one! According to conspiracy theorist The Big T, there are reports of a “half-man, half sea creature” wreaking havoc in the ocean, and a strange woman strangling her victims with a rope. Clear footage has yet to be uncovered of these latest fiends, so we are asking citizens to send us their own renderings of what they have witnessed.

The Band with Brightburn fan art contest is now live! Submit your visions of what different members of Brightburn’s villainous cabal might look like for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Brightburn digital copies, Blu-rays, custom swag, and more! The winning members will be chosen by Brightburn himself, Jackson A. Dunn!

Brightburn, produced by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, is directed by David Yarovesky and written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn. Along with Dunn, the film stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denham as the parents of the titular superhero villain. It turns the Superman story on its head and asks what would happen if a superpower alien landed on Earth and proved to be something more sinister. The film’s synopsis describes it as a startling, subversive, and terrifying take on the superhero genre.

To enter, send an original lo-res image of your villain to submissions@collider.com. The image must be at least 1000px by 1000px in size.. It must consist of a traditional drawing or digital drawing. The image may not have been previously submitted to any Brightburn contest nor contain any nudity or offensive content and it may not contain any copyrighted franchise or series besides Brightburn. Finally, please share your image on Twitter with the hashtag #bandwithbrightburn no later than midnight on Sunday, August 11th. To read all the Official Rules for this contest, click HERE. The winners will be unveiled on a special episode of “Comic Book Shopping with Collider,” featuring Jackson A. Dunn on Tuesday, August 20th.

