‘Brightburn’ Trailer Reveals James Gunn’s Twisted Superhero Horror-igin Story

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Brightburn, the superhero horror flick produced by James Gunn and written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn. Director David Yarovesky steps in to helm what the studio is calling “a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre.” Elizabeth Banks stars as a mother who discovers an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who has crash-landed on Earth, much like DC’s resident Kryptonian.

I’m really, really intrigued by this, especially as a fan of Gunn’s extremely effed up pre-Guardians of the Galaxy output like Slither. Of course, Gunn himself isn’t in the director’s chair, and Yarovesky doesn’t have much under his belt directing-wise other than a Korn music video, a Guardians short, and 2015’s illness-outbreak horror feature, The Hive. But I really dig the feel of this trailer. It’s interesting how it plays with all that iconography you expect from a Superman story—the rural Kansas setting, the object under the barn floor, the flapping laundry, even the music is reminiscent of Man of Steel—only to pull the cape out from underneath you with some truly eery imagery. (The kid floating outside the window is DC Comics meets Salem’s Lot and I’m here for it.)

If nothing else, the sound of that menacing alien child grinding his teeth against a metal fork did get me to audibly say “Oh, no, no, no,” so Brightburn has that going for it.

Check out the trailer below. Brightburn—which also stars David Denman, Gregory Allen Williams, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, and Steve Agee—is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brightburn: