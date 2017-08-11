Watch: Mark Hamill, Kyle Mooney and the ‘Brigsby Bear’ Filmmakers on Their Sundance Hit

0

With Brigsby Bear now playing in theaters, he’s another look at my interview from Sundance.

One of my favorite films at this year’s Sundance Film festival was director Dave McCary’s Brigsby Bear. Written by Kevin Costello and Kyle Mooney, the film is funny, sweet, endearing, a little weird, and one of those special films where everything comes together just right. While I’d normally go into a detailed synopsis about the story, I know the cast and filmmakers are trying to keep lot of it under wraps so I’ll just share this:

“Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (played by Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, and he sets out to finish the story himself.”

Shortly after the world premiere and before I’d seen the film I got to sit down with Mark Hamill, Kyle Mooney, Kevin Costello and Dave McCary for a really fun interview. They talked about making Brigsby Bear, what it’s about, how nostalgia plays a role in the film, how Hamill got involved, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill’s Joker tweets, Rian Johnson, and so much more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch the pair play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

For more on Brigsby Bear you can read Matt Goldberg’s review. The film also stars Mark Hamill, Matt Walsh, Michaela Watkins, Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Kate Lyn Sheil and Beck Bennett.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Dave McCary, Kevin Costello, Kyle Mooney, and Mark Hamill: