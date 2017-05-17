‘Brigsby Bear’: First Clip Explains How We’re Different Than Grazerbugs

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first Brigsby Bear clip. The film, directed by Dave McCary (Saturday Night Live) and co-written by and starring Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), follows James Pope, a young man who was kidnapped at birth and raised to believe that the Earth had been irradiated. However, he took solace in his favorite (and only) TV show, Brigsby Bear. When James discovers that his parents were his abductors and he’s reunited with his real family, he instead turns his focus on trying to create a Brigsby Bear movie.

In this clip, which comes early in the movie and has James’ fake father (Mark Hamill) having a chat with his abducted son, and it gives you a good sense of the tone of the film. It’s kind of weird, it dodges the heavier questions of a fake parent giving advice to their abducted child, and it shows off how James is living in a world that’s been built entirely for him. If you’re intrigued by the premise, you’ll definitely want to give the movie a shot when it opens this summer. Here’s my review from Sundance.

Check out the Brigsby Bear clip below. The film opens in limited release on July 28th and also stars Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh, and Michaela Watkins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brigsby Bear:

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

Also, be sure to check out Steve Weintraub’s chat with Mooney, McCary, Hamill, and co-writer Kevin Costello from Sundance.