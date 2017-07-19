New ‘Brigsby Bear’ Trailer Is a Heartfelt Celebration of Weirdos

0

Dave McCary‘s upcoming comedy Brigsby Bear earned plenty of fans and a reputation as one lovable weirdo of a film when it made the festival rounds earlier this year. The film was Cannes’ Golden Camera and Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize awards, earned widespread critical acclaim (read Matt’s review here) as a charming oddity about… something. I’m still not quite sure. After a confusing trailer, Sony PIctures Classics has released a longer, slightly less confusing new trailer.

I won’t lie. I’m still not 100% sure what’s going on, but I like it. As the minimal synopsis tells us, Brigsby Bear follows James (Kyle Mooney), the world’s biggest and (only) fan of a children’s TV show named Brigsby Bear Adventures, whose life is turned upside down when the show suddenly goes off the air. Or something like that. It looks like a strange piece of coming of age drama and there’s a spirited weirdness and warm-hearted creativity on display that would have me excited for the film even if it hadn’t already earned strong word of mouth out of the festival circuit. It kind of has a Michel Gondry but slightly less twee vibe, and I’m into it.

Also starring Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Andy Samberg, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins, Brigsby Bear opens in select theaters on July 28th.

