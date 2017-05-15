Kyle Mooney’s ‘Brigsby Bear’ Gets a Fantastic Teaser Poster

0

Today, the first Brigsby Bear poster has arrived online. The film, directed by Dave McCary (Saturday Night Live) and co-written by and starring Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), follows James Pope, a young man who was kidnapped at birth and raised to believe that the Earth had been irradiated. However, he took solace in his favorite (and only) TV show, Brigsby Bear. When James discovers that his parents were his abductors and he’s reunited with his real family, he instead turns his focus on trying to create a Brigsby Bear movie.

Although the premise sounds kind of dark and disturbing, the film is surprisingly sweet and uplifting. It’s basically a look at the ways art and storytelling can save us, especially when we become our own storytellers. Mooney is terrific, and he’s backed up by a fantastic supporting cast. Definitely seek this one out when it comes to a theater near you this summer. Click here for my full review from Sundance.

Check out the Brigsby Bear poster below. The film opens in limited release on July 28th and also stars Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh, and Michaela Watkins.

And here’s Steve Weintraub’s interview with Dave McCary, Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamilll, and co-writer Kevin Costello.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s the official synopsis for Brigsby Bear: