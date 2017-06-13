‘Brigsby Bear’ Trailer Sufficiently Teases the Skewed Coming-of-Age Dramedy

0

If you’ve never heard of director Dave McCary‘s upcoming comedy/drama Brigsby Bear, the film’s first trailer does a solid job at teasing the weirdness that awaits. It doesn’t give much away at all as far as the story’s finer details go, but there’s plenty of style, oddity, and intrigue present here to put this picture on your radar. There’s good reason it was nominated for Cannes’ Golden Camera and Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize awards, after all.

As the scant synopsis for Brigsby Bear tells us, James (Kyle Mooney) is the sole audience for a children’s TV show named Brigsby Bear Adventures, but he’s forced to seek out answers once the show goes off the air. There’s a lot to like here even if, like me, you have no idea what’s going on. I like the idea that a grown man is still obsessed with a show clearly meant for children, but I love the fact that, behind the scenes, the movie’s production team had to come up with (and produce) a fake children’s TV show for the movie. That just sounds like a whole other level of meta fun.

Also starring Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins, Brigsby Bear opens in select theaters on July 28th.

Check out the first trailer for Brigsby Bear below:

And here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

For more on Brigsby Bear, check out some of our recent write-ups: