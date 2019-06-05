‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ Trailer Shows Jillian Bell Running Towards Self-Improvement

0

Amazon has released the Brittany Runs a Marathon trailer. The upcoming comedy stars Jillian Bell as an overweight woman stuck in a state of arrested development who resolves to take up running and complete the New York City Marathon.

I caught the film at Sundance this past January and adored it. In my review, I wrote:

As someone who is overweight and horribly out of shape, I could definitely relate to Brittany’s story. No one starts out being able to a marathon. You have to keep pushing yourself a little further every time and you have to maintain the discipline to keep going. It means not going out with a friend for ice cream and getting up early to exercise. It sucks, but it gets results. However, if you don’t also address your emotional issues, backsliding is almost inevitable. Colaizzo always handles his story with honesty, never being so heavy-handed that weight loss is treated as a cure-all, but never so light that we don’t respect Brittany’s journey.

While this trailer does a give away a bit of the plot, it’s still a good journey, and I hope people will check out this indie comedy.

Check out the trailer below, and click here for our interview with the director and cast from Sundance. Brittany Runs a Marathon opens August 23rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Brittany Runs a Marathon: