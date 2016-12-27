‘Broadchurch’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Return of David Tennant, Olivia Colman

0

I have conflicting feelings about being reminded that we’re getting a Broadchurch Season 3. On the one hand, the show has always been stacked with great actors, particularly David Tennant and Olivia Colman as DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller, and seeing them return to the series that is so lushly produced in its Dorset setting is certainly appealing. On the other hand, we have Season 2, which was a bit of a mess and spent too much time returning to the trial and events of Season 1 instead of forging a new path.

Season 3 will, however, be the series’ last, according to its creator Chris Chibnall, so with that in mind maybe that will help things narratively. The other component is that it’s been two years since Season 2 aired, which could be good in terms of getting some distance. Chibnall (who recently took over as the showrunner for Doctor Who) has said “We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it’s a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me.” Check out the mysterious new teaser below:



Beautiful scenery, so much brooding … yep, it’s Broadchurch! The new season is set to return to BBC America in 2017, and any more details about the story are (unsurprisingly) under wraps. But Chibnall has also confirmed that while the leads and other main characters from seasons past will return (including Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan, and Arthur Darvill), the story will be one that moves on from the events of earlier seasons. New cast members will include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Roy Hudd, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley, but the teaser so far just highlights familiar faces.

So let us know — do you think Season 3 is a good idea? And since it’s happening regardless, what would you like to see from it, or what should they avoid? I was obsessed with Season1 and didn’t hate Season 2 (though it was obviously flawed), but I will basically follow Alec and Ellie anywhere so, we’ll see where that takes us this time around.