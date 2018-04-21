Broken Lizard on Their Biggest Fights and the Tony Danza Autographed Picture Prank

0

With Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 2 now playing in theaters, I recently got to sit down with Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske for an exclusive interview. Since they already talked with Matt Goldberg about what they learned about crowdfunding a movie, their writing process, lines from the first movie that always get quoted at them, a scene they were disappointed to cut from the script, and a few other things, I decided to ask about their biggest fights and a great prank that involved a Tony Danza autographed picture.

As most of you know, the sequel reunites the whole squad. Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Foster (Paul Soter), Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), and Farva (Kevin Heffernan) are all back for more antics, along with Captain John O’Hagen (Brian Cox) and Officer Ursula Hanson (Marisa Coughlan). The Indiegogo-funded sequel finds the troopers in the midst of a border dispute between Canada and the U.S., putting the Highway Patrol team on duty north of the border where cultures clash and moose-fucking jokes ensue.

Directed by Chandrasekhar from a script by the Broken Lizard team, Super Troopers 2 also stars Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, and Hayes MacArthur.

Check out the interview in the player above and below are a few pics from the film.