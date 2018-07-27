Broly Storms into Theaters in ‘Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan’ Re-Release

0

Broly is all the rage these days. Whether it’s the character’s special playable appearances in the Dragon Ball fighting games Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Legends, or the fact that the 20th Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will center on the legendary character, wannabe Saiyans everywhere just can’t get enough. That’s why we’re all jacked up to hear that Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan will be arriving in North American theaters thanks to Toei Animation and Fathom Events.

This September, Broly battles it out on the big screen for the first time, now with remastered picture and audio, complimented by the original English dub. Broly, a powerful Saiyan warrior with an unspeakable evil streak, takes on Goku, Vegeta, and more as their race to save the universe turns into a test of survival skills for Earth’s mightiest warriors. The most intense Saiyan battle in history, “a clash for the ages rooted in the pains of the past”, arrives in theaters in less than two months, and you can get your tickets here!

Check out the trailer for the remastered theatrical release of Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan:

Toei Animation and Fathom Events team up to bring Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993) to theaters in the U.S. and Canada for the first time! Fans who attend the screening will receive an exclusive Dragon Ball trading card from Bandai! While supplies last. Watch it in theaters on September 15 & 17 only! Tickets are available now on FathomEvents.com/DBZ

But that’s not all for Dragon Ball! This November, a pair of films will be hitting up North American theaters for the first time as well in a Toei Animation and Fathom Events double feature. Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (1990) and Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995) will be joining the party!