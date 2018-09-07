‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Gets Expanded Episode Order from NBC

0

If there was the potential for one tiny complaint from fans who were overjoyed when NBC saved their beloved Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Fox cancelled it, it was that NBC also announced that the upcoming Season 6 would have a shorter episode count. That’s fine, it’s fine — it’s better than nothing, right? Well, now fans will not have to qualify their enthusiasm over NBC’s pickup of Michael Schur‘s series, because today the peacock network announced that it would be expanded its initial episode order by 5, which added to the originally-ordered 13, equals 18. Math!

NBC also confirmed that the series would be making its debut on its new network during the 2018-2019 midseason schedule. Season 6 will find out the results of Andre Braugher‘s Captain Holt running for police commissioner, and will also likely give viewers a glimpse at what Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) honeymoon was like.

So congrats, fans — you not only made the sure the series was saved, but your enthusiasm certainly did not hurt when it came down to a decision for more episodes. Bask in it! Relish it!