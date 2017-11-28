Exclusive Clip from Tonight’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finds Boyle Coughing Up a Storm

0

We at Collider are happy to debut a clip from tonight’s all-new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Titled “Return to Skyfire”, the episode finds Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) taking a forensics test. In this clip from the episode’s cold open, we see Holt trying to prepare Amy and Boyle for their instructor’s arrival, but as tends to happen, Boyle makes things go sideways real fast.

Fred Melamed (Casual) guest stars as Terry’s (Terry Crews) favorite author in the episode, which also chronicles Terry, Jake (Andy Samberg), and Rosa’s (Stephanie Beatriz) hunt for the culprit behind a stolen manuscript, with Rob Heubel guest starring as another fiction writer. The episode’s title is derived from the genre at hand, as Terry, Jake, and Rosa go undercover at a fantasy fiction convention.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine continues to be one of the funniest and most consistently entertaining shows on TV. Keeping a sitcom fresh five seasons in is no easy task, but showrunner Dan Goor and the show’s team of writers have done a great job of finding new, interesting story avenues for these characters, while the ensemble remains one of the most charismatic and loveable on the airwaves.

Check out the Brooklyn Nine-Nine clip below. The episode airs tonight, November 28th, at 9:30pm ET/PT on FOX.