‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Promo Teases the Move to NBC

NBC has released a sneak peek at Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6, and it does not shy away from the show’s roller coaster ride to a renewal. If you’ll recall, FOX decided to cancel the beloved comedy series after five seasons earlier this year. Fans went nuts, and the studio and producers scrambled to find a new home for the show. The ensuing 24 hours were a series of ups and downs (“Maybe Netflix!” “Oh now Netflix says no.”) until, somewhat fittingly, NBC decided to pick the show up for Season 6.

So now Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 is about to debut on NBC next month, bringing the show onto the same network that kept The Office, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock alive for so long. It’s fitting, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine was created by Parks and Rec EPs Michael Schur and Dan Goor, and Schur worked on The Office before becoming showrunner on Parks and Rec. Moreover, it’s an apt comparison—Brooklyn Nine-Nine consistently showcases the compassion for characters and silly sense of humor that was a mainstay of those series.

In this new promo, the cast reflects on the move to NBC and teases what happened at the end of Season 5 so viewers are able to jump into Season 6 without a hitch. Indeed, it appears this promo is aimed at enticing folks who’ve never seen an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine before. If you like any of the aforementioned shows I can pretty much guarantee you’ll like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and while you can certainly jump in without having seen any previous episodes, all five previous seasons are available on Hulu now if you want to feel joy.

Check out the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 promo below. The series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatiz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Chelsea Peretti. Season 6 premieres on NBC on January 10, 2019.