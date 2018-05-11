‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ May Not Be Dead Yet; Hulu, TBS, Netflix Eyeing Revival

0

There’s hope yet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans! FOX likely did not expect the wrath they fielded yesterday when they cancelled the terrific comedy series after five seasons, along with FOX comedies The Last Man on Earth and The Mick. But Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cancellation lit the internet aflame, and evoked the ire of major personalities like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Hamill. The good news is, other networks were paying attention, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 may very well happen at a different network.

Per THR, Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Universal Television has received a number of interest calls from other outlets, including Hulu, Netflix, TBS, and even NBC. Hulu seems the likeliest of bets here as that streaming service owns the SVOD rights to the comedy and already has a built-in base of fans who watch the series through that streaming platform. Then there’s Netflix, which streams Universal’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and thus has an existing relationship, and TBS which not only airs reruns of the series but is run by former FOX executive Kevin Reilly, who initially developed Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And then, shockingly enough, NBC is reportedly even interested in a pickup, much the same way Scrubs moved from NBC to ABC after its cancellation.

Basically there is considerable interest, to the point that it now feels highly likely that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will continue on. The age of #PeakTV has shifted how TV renewals and cancellations work nowadays, with plenty of other outlets with different audiences and responsibilities eager to pick up the scraps from more traditional networks that rely on live viewing and DVR for their advertising dollars. That said, I haven’t seen a public outcry like the one Brooklyn Nine-Nine received yesterday in a very, very long time.

And it’s understandable! Unlike some other shows that are maybe a little long in the tooth or need some creative rejiggering when they move to another network, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is airing some of its best material five seasons in. The show has been a consistent source of joy and compassion these last few years, and in the world we live in today, Nine-Nine‘s brand of pure positivity would be sorely, sorely missed. It’s also just incredibly funny, with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and Chelsea Peretti.

So stay tuned, folks. The 99 isn’t closed yet.

