Collider Ladies Night: Bruce Campbell Spreads Valentine’s Day Love Deadite-Style

On the new episode of Collider Ladies Night, Perri Nemiroff and Sinead de Vries are joined by the star of Ash vs Evil Dead, Bruce Campbell. The ladies sit down with Bruce to craft some Valentine’s Day cards over champagne and conversation. Amidst the construction paper, glitter, markers and glue sticks, Perri and Sinead ask Bruce about his time on the show and about his kick-ass co-stars, Lucy Lawless, Dana DeLorenzo and Arielle Carver-O’Neill. Bruce also offers some teases about what we might see on Season 3 of the show.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3:
“Grab your chainsaws and watch out for Deadites because the grooviest show on TV returns in all its Ash-kicking splendor with more grisly battles, ghoulish banter and more blood-drenched fun than ever. The highly anticipated 10-episode third season of STARZ Original horror-comedy series Ash vs Evil Dead will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9PM ET/PT.”