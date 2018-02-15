Collider Ladies Night: Bruce Campbell Spreads Valentine’s Day Love Deadite-Style

0

On the new episode of Collider Ladies Night, Perri Nemiroff and Sinead de Vries are joined by the star of Ash vs Evil Dead, Bruce Campbell. The ladies sit down with Bruce to craft some Valentine’s Day cards over champagne and conversation. Amidst the construction paper, glitter, markers and glue sticks, Perri and Sinead ask Bruce about his time on the show and about his kick-ass co-stars, Lucy Lawless, Dana DeLorenzo and Arielle Carver-O’Neill. Bruce also offers some teases about what we might see on Season 3 of the show.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3: