Bruce Springsteen Is Bringing His Tony-Winning Show to Netflix

Singer, songwriter, and elected god-emperor of New Jersey Bruce Springsteen is bringing his long-running one-man stage show, Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, to Netflix. The special will hit Netflix on December 15, the final night of Springsteen’s residency at Manhattan’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one-man show,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said in a statement. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts, and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau added:

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of ‘Springsteen on Broadway.’”

The show, which nabbed Springsteen his first Tony earlier this year, is a mix of song and storytelling based off his autobiography, Born to Run, which charts the musician’s rise from divey seaside bars to sold-out stadiums. Springsteen wrote both book and show, with Emmy-winner Thom Zimmy handling directing and producing duties. Often, the live show features an appearance from Springsteen’s wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.

As a guy named Vinnie from a small town in central New Jersey, I am contractually obligated, under swift penalty of death, to report that this news brings me white-hot, unmitigated joy. And it does, especially considering tickets to see the run live on The Great White Way—which began on October 12 of last year and was extended three times—typically ballooned in price to about triple my rent and/or a literal arm and a leg. New York is crazy. Reader, I thought about.