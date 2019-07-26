Sony Loses ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston to Warner Bros. in New Deal

0

Bryan Cranston had a long and successful history with Sony. That deal, going back to at least the beginning of the Breaking Bad days, was extended after the award-winning show’s run, with Cranston signing on to a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television back in 2013. That was the same year he founded his own production banner Moonshot Entertainment with his partner James Degus. Now, however, the whole creative Cranston package is moving to Warner Bros. TV Group.

THR reports that the new deal marks a big change for Cranston while also being the latest high-profile departure from Sony and its affiliates. A multi-year overall deal will see the Moonshot Entertainment team creating and developing original TV ideas for WB’s many and evolving outlets; those range from the new streaming service HBO Max, to premium channel standby HBO itself, as well as Warner Bros. Animation. (More on the animation front in a minute.) The deal includes global distribution from Warner Bros. International TV Distribution, so expect to see more of Cranston ’round the world.

The big question, however, is whether this deal will affect Cranston’s Breaking Bad plans. Happily, it appears that it will not; Cranston will still be free to take on-screen roles in the franchise, including appearances in Better Call Saul or the feature that reteams him with Aaron Paul in some form or another. Netflix has first distribution rights to that flick, followed by AMC.

What’s less clear, however, is Cranston’s future with Sony Crackle’s animated series SuperMansion, which the Emmy-winner anchors. We’ll keep an eye on Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who also produces the stop-motion superhero comedy series, to see what’s going on there. But Cranston will be in good company over at Warner Bros.; he’ll join J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti and Chuck Lorre as some of the main content suppliers to HBO Max.

David Caspe (Happy Endings), Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Black Monday,) and Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs, Schooled) also recently left the studio for greener pastures. However, Sony TV has signed deals with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man, The Lego Movie) and Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon (Homeland), so it’s not as if they’re putting up the shutters.

Stay tuned for more on both the future of Breaking Bad and SuperMansion as we hear it.