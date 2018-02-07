Bryan Fuller Leaves Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Over Creative Differences

0

It feels like something of a familiar tale these days — a high-profile TV project with Bryan Fuller at the helm, huge excitement from fans of his other work (like Hannibal and Pushing Daisies), and then … he leaves. It started with CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, over budget concerns, and then moved on to his exit from Starz’s second season of American Gods, which Fuller had helped shepherd into fruition. Now, a report from THR reveals that Fuller is stepping aside from showrunner duties for Apple’s Amazing Stories reboot over creative differences.

While it may be easy to presume, given these recent stories, that Fuller could possibly have some unrealistic expectations about budget with his creative vision, that does not — in all fairness — seem to be the case here. As THR writes,