Bryce Dallas Howard on Directing ‘Dads’ and Shadowing Her Father on the Set of ‘Solo’

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was the feature directorial debut of Bryce Dallas Howard, Dads. The documentary (which sold to Apple before the festival began) is a celebration of what it takes to be a father in today’s world through anecdotes and wisdom from comedians such as Judd Apatow, Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ken Jeong.

Shortly before seeing the film, I got to sit down with Bryce Dallas Howard at the Collider studio at TIFF. She talked about her long history wanting to direct, how at 19 she had a list of filmmakers she wanted to study under, her love of cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, why she fought to shadow her father, Ron Howard, on the set of Solo, her love of emerging technology, why she cried watching Jurassic Park for the first time, her episode of The Mandalorian, and much more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

