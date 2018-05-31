0

-

1×1 with Kristian Harloff is an interview show from Collider that sees Kristian sitting down with new guests each week to discuss their life, their career, and what motivates them in their work. The unique and relaxed interview style leads to some hilariously honest and fresh responses that you won’t hear anywhere else.

On this episode of the show, Kristian sits down with singer Brynn Cartelli, the newly-minted winner of Season 14 of The Voice. She talks about her experience on the show and what a whirlwind it has been since she claimed the top spot this past Tuesday. At just 15 years old, she’s the youngest winner in the show’s history. She talks to Kristian about her upbringing on the East coast, and what was instilled in her from such a young age as she was pursuing her goal of being a singer and a musician. She talks about what she’s going to focus on next, as she heads home following her victory, and what new music she’ll be working on that we’ll be hearing soon.

Brynn also reveals in this interview what happened to her when she auditioned for The Voice last year, and what an incredible experience it was to get chosen for this season. She goes in-depth about the moment when Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton both turned their chairs for her. She also provides some insight into why she chose to be on Kelly’s team, and what she learned throughout this process with Clarkson that helped her win the whole competition.

Watch the video above for the full conversation with the youngest winner ever on The Voice. You can also find 1×1 with Kristian Harloff as a podcast on iTunes. For more Collider podcasts, visit The Collider Factory.