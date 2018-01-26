Budweiser Super Bowl LII Ad Taps into the Company’s Humanitarian Efforts

0

Super Bowl LII will get underway on Sunday, February 4th at 7:00pm on NBC. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots, but what most fans outside of Philly or Boston will be watching for is the ads. They’re ever-present, occasionally memorable, and incredibly expensive. And in recent years, they’ve spread far beyond the traditional halftime time-slots to appear during pre-game, post-game, mid-game, and days, if not weeks, before the game itself. We have the first such ad from the 2018 Super Bowl for you today, courtesy of Budweiser, who have put the ad online.

What does this have to do with TV or movies? Not a drunken thing, but here we are. Budweiser’s well-known for their memorable ad spots–less so for their forgettable beer–which have featured the famed Clydesdales, a Dalmatian or two, and of course, the Budweiser frogs. The Bud Light brand has gone all “Dilly Dilly” this year, a theme that has played very well with the beer-swilling, football-watching audience. But this new Super Bowl ad takes a different tack; it aims to tug at the heartstrings through song and story. It seems the company’s breweries have been swapping their production from beer to water over the last 30 years whenever a drinking water shortage demands it, as in the case of natural disasters. It’s a nice story, and I’m sure the tax write-off for the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is quite nice as well. Dilly Dilly.

Check out the emotionally manipulative ad below: