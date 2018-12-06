New ‘Bumblebee’ Clip and Featurette: Meet the Triple Changers

Paramount has released a new clip and featurette for Bumblebee. The upcoming Transformers spinoff is set in 1987 and sees Bumbleebee on the run and teaming up with a teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) in a California beach town.
In this clip, we get to meet the Triple Changers, so named because they can transform into not one, but two vehicles. We also see that the Decepticons can introduce themselves as “Decepticon Peace Keepers” and not a single human asks, “Why does the name of your species sound like the word ‘deception’?” But what’s really catchy about this scene is that we’ve never seen a Transformers movie look like this. This is the first film that’s out of Michael Bay’s hands, and it’s kind of jarring and also a relief to just have the camera sit still and look at Transformers talk rather than constantly assault the audience with explosions, debris, and lens flares.
Check out the Bumblebee clip below along with a featurette explaining why they decided to introduce the triple changers into this installment. Bumblebee opens December 21st and also stars John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.
Here’s the official synopsis for Bumblebee:
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
