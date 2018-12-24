‘Bumblebee': John Cena on Channeling ‘Terminator’ for an Unforgettable One-Liner

0

John Cena continues to make his mark on the film industry in 2018 with the hilarious and surprisingly sweet comedy Blockers and now also with his upcoming release, the latest Transformers film, Bumblebee. Cena steps into the mega franchise as Agent Jack Burns, an extremely intense military officer working in Sector 7, the super secret government agency tasked with dealing with extraterrestrial threats. After a surprise run-in with Bumblebee, Burns becomes determined to capture the Autobot for the good of the nation, no matter what.

With Bumblebee now in theaters, I got the chance to sit down with Cena and discuss what it was like starring alongside the iconic Autobot. We got to talk about one of my personal favorite lines in the film, Burns’ unexpected sense of humor, dealing with franchise expectations, taking traditional entertainment to another level, and more. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and for more on Bumblebee, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Bumblebee: