‘Bumblebee': Jorge Lendeborg Jr. on Going Full Goofball as Memo

We’re going back to 1987 for the latest installment of the Transformers film franchise, Bumblebee. Hailee Steinfeld leads as Charlie, a teenager whose life completely changes when she finds a broken-down VW bug in a junkyard. Little does she know, not only is her new ride actually an Autobot warrior, but he’s also someone who’ll become one of her greatest friends. But Bumblebee isn’t the only important connection in Charlie’s life. She’s also got Jorge Lendeborg Jr.‘s character, Memo. Both Memo and Charlie are having a tough time fitting in but whereas it’s Charlie’s reasonably sour attitude that’s holding her back, poor Memo is just suffering from a familiar case of crush-induced awkwardness, and he’s crushing hard on Charlie.

Bumblebee concludes one impressive year for Lendeborg Jr. He’s relatively new to the spotlight but this year he added both a Transformers film and also one of my personal favorites of 2018 to his resume, Love, Simon. He also has Alita: Battle Angel hitting theaters next year and, looking back briefly, a feature film well worth revisiting called Brigsby Bear that hit select theaters in 2017. But before diving into that homework, how about a brief introduction to Lendeborg Jr. via a Bumblebee interview? We talk about his overlapping interests with Memo, filming one of my personal favorite scenes in Bumblebee, and more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and, in case you missed it, click here for my conversation with Bumblebee director Travis Knight.

Bumblebee hits theaters nationwide on December 21st. Here’s the official synopsis: