Paramount Revs Up for ‘Bumblebee’ with Early-Access Screenings

Paramount Pictures announced today that on Saturday, December 8th fans at select theaters in the U.S. and Canada will have the opportunity to attend paid early-access screenings for its latest film in the Transformers series, Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld. Fans who participate in this one-day only event will get to see the film on the big screen nearly two weeks before it opens nationwide on December 21st.

Tickets will be on sale for the prevailing price at participating locations, and each admission includes a ticket to the movie, bonus content and a “Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers” Movie Toy from Hasbro, while supplies last. Showtime will be 7:00PM at all participating locations. Tickets are on sale now at BumblebeeMovie.com, as well as at participating theatre box offices and respective exhibitor ticketing sites.

The film takes place in the year 1987, where, on the run, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) directs. In addition to Steinfeld, the film stars John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.

If you don't get a chance to check out the early-access screenings, the Paramount Pictures release will open on December 21st.