New ‘Bumblebee’ Trailer Takes the ‘Transformers’ Franchise Back to the 80s

Paramount has debuted a new trailer for the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, the scaled-down Autobot adventure that follows the fan-favorite back to the 1980s. Set before the events of the Michael Bay franchise, Bumblebee explores the origins of the cuddly Autobot, following his journey through a small California beach town where he meets Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), a young girl looking for her place in the world, who helps revive the broken Bumblebee and sets him on the path to becoming the hero we know and love.

This trailer shows off more of the film, including a lot of Transformers action. At one point it was said that Bumblebee would be the only Transformer appearing in this spinoff, but clearly that’s not the case—in fact, this trailer basically looks like a somewhat smaller scale version of the Michael Bay Transformers movies, and that’s a shame. Here’s hoping the third act of this thing isn’t just a mishmash of CGI metal creatures banging together.

Directed by Kubo and the Two Strings helmer and LAIKA boss Travis Knight in his live-action feature debut, Bumblebee also stars John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider, and features the voices of Justin Theroux and Angela Bassett as the villainous pair of Deceptacons following hot on Bumblebee’s trail. Bumblebee arrives in theaters on December 21st.

