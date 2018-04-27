Paramount Reveals the First Footage from ‘Bumblebee’ and Bad Robot’s ‘Overlord’ at CinemaCon

0

With CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas right now, the other day I got to attend the Paramount Pictures presentation. During the event, the studio revealed the first footage from Travis Knight’s Bumblebee movie, Bad Robot’s first R-rated movie Overlord, and some insane looking new footage from Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible Fallout. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, watching Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill jump out of a plane at 30,000 feet and then try and do synchronized action that has to hit very specific marks was astounding and made me truly believe Tom Cruise is superhuman. And that’s only one of the big scenes from the film! We also saw a sequence with Cruise in Paris weaving in and out of cars on a motorcycle going at high speeds without a helmet. While I knew he was okay because he was on stage, I was actually nervous for him watching the footage.

Even though I saw some amazing movie trailers and footage at this year’s CinemaCon, the Mission: Impossible Fallout stuff left a lasting impression and was easily one of the highlight’s of the convention. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

For those who don’t know, CinemaCon is a convention where theater owners get a look at what the studios have to offer for the rest of the year, and where vendors can show new products for theaters to buy. It’s basically Comic-Con for theater owners. Besides showing off never-before-seen footage, the studios often bring the cast and the filmmakers. Over the course of a few days, Hollywood comes to Las Vegas and world premieres a ton of footage, trailers and even a few movies.

