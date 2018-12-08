First ‘Bumblebee’ Reactions Tease a Delightful, Franchise-Best Film

Facebook Messenger

bumblebee-sliceSwooping in from the sky like a drunken Starscream, the first reactions to Paramount Pictures’ Bumblebee have arrived. The film—directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson—is the sixth entry in the Transformers franchise started by explosion aficionado Michael Bay in 2007, based off the toys and cartoons of the 1980s. Bumblee stars Hailee Steinfeld as a teenage girl who stumbles across a downed Autobot named Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) 27 years before the original Transformers movie.

The first reviews to roll out of early screenings are pretty darn positive, with most noting that Bumblebee is at least the best Transformers film since the first entry, if not the highlight of the entire franchise. The word I keep seeing is “delight”, which bodes well for a film that’s ostensibly about a young girl befriending a 20-foot-tall robotic war machine. Surprisingly—because the humor in Bay’s films was mostly fart jokes and some pretty ehhhhh racial stereotyping—a lot of the reviews mention how “laugh out loud” funny Bumblebee is, a testament to the script by Hodson, who is also penning 2020’s Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) for Warner Bros.

Check out the various reactions below. Full Bumblebee reviews will probably start trickling in next week. The film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett, Peter Cullen, and Megyn Price.

