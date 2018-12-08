First ‘Bumblebee’ Reactions Tease a Delightful, Franchise-Best Film

0

Swooping in from the sky like a drunken Starscream, the first reactions to Paramount Pictures’ Bumblebee have arrived. The film—directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson—is the sixth entry in the Transformers franchise started by explosion aficionado Michael Bay in 2007, based off the toys and cartoons of the 1980s. Bumblee stars Hailee Steinfeld as a teenage girl who stumbles across a downed Autobot named Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) 27 years before the original Transformers movie.

The first reviews to roll out of early screenings are pretty darn positive, with most noting that Bumblebee is at least the best Transformers film since the first entry, if not the highlight of the entire franchise. The word I keep seeing is “delight”, which bodes well for a film that’s ostensibly about a young girl befriending a 20-foot-tall robotic war machine. Surprisingly—because the humor in Bay’s films was mostly fart jokes and some pretty ehhhhh racial stereotyping—a lot of the reviews mention how “laugh out loud” funny Bumblebee is, a testament to the script by Hodson, who is also penning 2020’s Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) for Warner Bros.

Check out the various reactions below. Full Bumblebee reviews will probably start trickling in next week. The film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett, Peter Cullen, and Megyn Price.

I am a big fan of #BumblebeeMovie, y’all. It won me over. It captures the magic of the first one – tons of heart and story built around some eye-popping action sequences. And it is laugh aloud, hysterically funny at points. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) December 8, 2018

#BumblebeeMovie is one of the year’s best and most heartfelt blockbusters. Travis Knight expertly directs a coming of age story about a girl and her robot. Impressive visuals, well rounded characters, and G1 greatness. Need to see more from THIS Transformers stat. #Bumblebee pic.twitter.com/dXfS8OhlLF — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) December 8, 2018

#BumblebeeMovie is the most heartwarming film of 2018, focused on a young girl and an alien robot car! Transformers finally is given a movie that respects the original cartoon series. Travis Knight gives the dying franchise a dose of life pic.twitter.com/tNU0ovS2q1 — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) December 8, 2018

#Bumblebee is the best #Transformers movie and my favorite, too. Hailee Steinfeld elevates every scene she’s in, and the older look of the robots makes it easier to follow and enjoy the action. pic.twitter.com/cAWWQLKfB9 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

#Bumblebee is the best Transformers movie – BY FAR. Beautifully shot, tons of spot-on humor and absolutely brimming with heart. No surprise here but Hailee Steinfeld is fantastic. The whole thing is just an utter delight! — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 8, 2018

Just saw #Bumblebee – definitely the most enjoyable since T1. It really benefits from ignoring most of what’s come before and keeping the runtime down, things feel much simpler and snappier. — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) December 8, 2018

#Bumblebee is TOTALLY an 80s movie in the BEST way possible. Has major Spielberg and John Hughes vibes. There’s like 4 running Breakfast Club gags and @HaileeSteinfeld (who is great) spends half the movie trying to make Bumblebee appreciate The Smiths. Holy crap I loved that. pic.twitter.com/ZiyLfO2XOo — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) December 8, 2018