Paramount CCXP Panel Wows with New Footage from ‘Bumblebee’ and ‘Rocketman’

While you might not have heard of CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that doesn’t mean it’s not one of the biggest conventions on the planet. Over the past few years, Brazil’s Comic-Con, started by our friends at Omelete, has quickly become the go-to destination for the movie studios and streaming services as the one stop shop to reach the geek audience in Latin America. Last year, the con had 240,000 attendees and this year it’s even bigger. Because of the popularity of the convention, all the movie studios are down here promoting their upcoming slates. While San Diego used to be the place where movie studios pushed their product, CCXP definitely now has a bigger movie studio presence.

The first studio to present a panel this year was Paramount Pictures. During the hourlong presentation, Paramount focused on three of their upcoming films: Rocketman, Pet Sematary and Bumblebee, before ending the panel with the world premiere of footage from Sonic, a very short teaser for Top Gun: Maverick, and tons of logos for upcoming films in production and development like Coming to America 2, World War Z 2, Dora the Explorer, A Quiet Place 2, Micronauts, and more.

I was in attendance for the panel, and below I’ve offered a rundown of what I saw.