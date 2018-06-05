Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: Will ‘Bumblebee’ Reignite the Transformers Franchise?

by      June 5, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider broke an exclusive that Warner Bros. is looking at Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller, or Donald Glover as its main lead for their Willy Wonka prequel.
  • Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Bumblebee. The film, directed by Travis Knight, teases an 80s Transformers vibe and stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that LA Clippers Center Boban Marjanovic has been cast as an assassin in John Wick 3: Parabellum. The studio also released a first image of Halle Berry in the movie.
  • Deadline is reporting that Reese Witherspoon and the original writers of the first Legally Blonde are reuniting to make Legally Blonde 3.
  • Live Twitter Questions
john-wick-3-halle-berry

Image via Lionsgate

Related Content
Previous Article
Animated ‘Addams Family’ Voice Cast Fills Out with Theron, Kroll, Midler and…
Next Article
Jake Weary on TNT's 'Animal Kingdom' and the New Revelations of Season…
Tags

Latest News