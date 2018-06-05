Movie Talk: Will ‘Bumblebee’ Reignite the Transformers Franchise?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Warner Bros. released a first trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the sequel to their 2014 hit The Lego Movie.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider broke an exclusive that Warner Bros. is looking at Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller, or Donald Glover as its main lead for their Willy Wonka prequel.
- Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Bumblebee. The film, directed by Travis Knight, teases an 80s Transformers vibe and stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that LA Clippers Center Boban Marjanovic has been cast as an assassin in John Wick 3: Parabellum. The studio also released a first image of Halle Berry in the movie.
- Deadline is reporting that Reese Witherspoon and the original writers of the first Legally Blonde are reuniting to make Legally Blonde 3.
- Disney released a second trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 that focuses on Sarah Silverman‘s Vanellope exploring the internet and being confronted by previous Disney princesses.
