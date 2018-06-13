‘Bumblebee’ Featurette Introduces Audiences to Director Travis Knight

0

If you are familiar with the excellent stop-motion animation films from LAIKA, you’re familiar with the work of Travis Knight. The production studio’s CEO has been either an animator or lead animator on LAIKA’s pictures, eventually making his directorial debut with their recent effort, Kubo and the Two Strings; he’s also earned two Oscar nods for his work. But now, Knight will be making the jump to live-action filmmaking with the release of Paramount’s Transformers prequel story, Bumblebee.

If you’re not familiar with the films of LAIKA (which is something you should remedy ASAP), then this new video featurette for Bumblebee should serve as a great introduction to them and Knight’s hard work and painstaking attention to detail. The pairing of Knight’s artistic aesthetic with the “More Than Meets the Eye” mechanical look of the Transformers series already looks to be a win for the studio, but audiences are going to find out just how strong a visual storyteller Knight can be when Bumblebee arrives this holiday season.

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider, Knight’s Bumblebee opens December 21st.

